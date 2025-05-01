Olive Middle School in Baldwin Park: Police presence as students evacuated
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Olive Middle School in Baldwin Park was evacuated Thursday morning, prompting a large police presence on campus.
What we know:
Badlwin Park Police were dispatched to the school around 9:45 a.m. to investigate an "incident."
Images from SkyFOX over the school showed at least 8 patrol vehicles, at least one ambulance, and several law enforcement officers across the campus.
A large crowd of students was seated on the lawn, while parents were seen gathering in the front of the school and speaking with school officials.
Just before noon, parents were seen sitting in chairs waiting to be reunited with their children.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what prompted the evacuation and police response.
What they're saying:
FOX 11 has reached out to the Baldwin Park Unified School District for comment but has not heard back.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.