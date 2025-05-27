Officials ID man found dead in trash bin in U-Haul in Lancaster

The Brief Deputies found the body of a man in a trash bin in the back of a U-Haul in Lancaster on Sunday. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office identified the man as William Aldridge. While deputies have detained several people, they have not said if they've arrested anyone.



The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office announced on Tuesday that they had identified the man who deputies found dead in a trash bin in the back of a U-Haul truck in Lancaster over the weekend.

The backstory:

LA County deputies went out to the Shadow Park Inn on Sierra Highway in Lancaster around 2 a.m. on May 25. They were investigating a report of a missing person.

When they got to the inn, they checked the building's security footage. They noticed a U-Haul truck leaving the area shortly before deputies got there. Deputies tracked down the truck, and when they investigated, they found the body of a man stuffed inside a trash bin, which was in the back of a U-Haul.

What we know:

The Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as William Aldridge of Lancaster. LASD Lt. Steve Dejong told City News Service that Aldridge had been shot several times.

Officials pronounced Aldridge dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Deputies said over the weekend that they had detained multiple people, but did not say how many. They also did not say if anyone was arrested.

The LASD is still investigating the case. Anyone with information should call the Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.