Off-duty deputy hurt in Echo Park crash

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Echo Park
The off-duty officer was rushed to an area hospital.

LOS ANGELES - Southern California authorities said an off-duty deputy was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Echo Park on Friday morning. 

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said a motorcyclist collided with a streetlight pole around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Sunset Boulevard, between Silver Lake Blvd. and North Alvarado Street. 

A male victim, identified as a deputy who was off duty, was taken to an area hospital.

By 7:30 a.m., officials said he was in stable condition. 

No further information was immediately available. 