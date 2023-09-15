Off-duty deputy hurt in Echo Park crash

Southern California authorities said an off-duty deputy was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Echo Park on Friday morning.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said a motorcyclist collided with a streetlight pole around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Sunset Boulevard, between Silver Lake Blvd. and North Alvarado Street.

A male victim, identified as a deputy who was off duty, was taken to an area hospital.

By 7:30 a.m., officials said he was in stable condition.

No further information was immediately available.