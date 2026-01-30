Odessa A'zion casting controversy explained

Odessa A’zion will no longer star in A24’s adaption of "Deep Cuts," after she was slammed for being cast as a character with Mexican heritage.

What we know:

Earlier this week, it was announced A’zion would star in the Sean Durkin film based on the popular Holly Brickley novel. A’zion was cast for the role of Zoe Gutierrez, a character of Mexican heritage who is Jewish.

The casting announcement sparked strong reactions on social media and 100 Latino creatives wrote an open letter to Hollywood, calling for accountability and equality in casting decisions.

"We are calling for accountability, intentionality and equality in casting and storytelling. Authentic representation means more than casting a performer who looks like the characters; it means involving the communities being portrayed not just in front of the camera, but in the decisions that shape these stories from their inception," they wrote.

Odessa A'zion attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) (Getty Images)

Eva Longoria, John Leguizamo, Becky G, Danny Ramirez, Jessica Alba, Gina Rodriguez, and Xochitl Gomez were among those who signed the letter.

The letter also asked for Hollywood to take the following actions:

Audition and hire more Latino actors for a diverse range of roles, including non-stereotypical leads.

Hire Latino executives in your greenlighting rooms.

Include Latino voices as consultants, writers, and producers from the earliest stages of development.

Create and support pipelines: mentoring, scholarships, and opportunities that expand access all levels of the ecosystem.

The actress later took to social media to announce she has decided to exit the project.

"I am with all of you and I am not doing this movie," she shared on her Instagram stories.

"Thank you guys for bringing this to my attention. I AGREE WITH EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU! This is why I love you guys. I’m so sorry that this happened," she added.

She went onto explain she auditioned for the role of Percy and was offered Zoe instead. "I hadn’t read the book and should have paid more attention to all aspects of Zoe before accepting," she wrote.

The backstory:

A'zion received multiple award nominations, including for the Actor Awards (formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards), for her role in "Marty Supreme."

She stars in HBO's "I Love LA," and has several projects in the works.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 06: (L-R) Odessa Adlon, Pamela Adlon, Rocky Adlon and Gideon Adlon attend the premiere of FX's 'Better Things' season 2 at Pacific Design Center on September 6, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobs (Getty Images)

A'zion, whose full name is Odessa Zion Segall Adlon, is the daughter of Jewish actress, Pamela Adlon.