OC mother, child rushed to hospital with serious injuries

The Brief A mother and a child were rushed to an Orange County hospital in critical condition late Monday night. The two were found suffering from their injuries at a home near S. Main Street and W. Santa Fe Avenue in Placentia. The circumstances leading up to their injuries are under investigation.



Detectives were searching for answers after a mother and child in an Orange County neighborhood were taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

What we know:

Officers with the Placentia Police Department were called to a home near S. Main Street and W. Santa Fe Avenue just after 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 22.

Arriving officers discovered a woman and a child suffering from injuries. They were then rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Neighbors told FOX 11 the neighborhood was flooded with investigators and have kept their distance as officers guarded the scene.

No arrests have been made. However, additional relatives at the home have been questioned by investigators.

The investigation remains active.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the victims' injuries. Officers were waiting for a search warrant to search the home.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released by authorities.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.