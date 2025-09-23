OC mother, child rushed to hospital with serious injuries
PLACENTIA, Calif. - Detectives were searching for answers after a mother and child in an Orange County neighborhood were taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.
What we know:
Officers with the Placentia Police Department were called to a home near S. Main Street and W. Santa Fe Avenue just after 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 22.
Arriving officers discovered a woman and a child suffering from injuries. They were then rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.
Neighbors told FOX 11 the neighborhood was flooded with investigators and have kept their distance as officers guarded the scene.
No arrests have been made. However, additional relatives at the home have been questioned by investigators.
The investigation remains active.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led to the victims' injuries. Officers were waiting for a search warrant to search the home.
The names and ages of the victims have not been released by authorities.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Placentia Police Department and with interviews with neighbors at the scene.