OC man guilty of federal child sexual exploitation crimes: DOJ

The Brief Jonathan Gonzalez-Reyes, 38, of Anaheim, was found guilty of multiple federal child sexual exploitation charges. Charges include production, distribution, and possession of child pornography, after assaulting a 13-year-old girl and documenting the attack. He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison.



An Orange County man has been found guilty of federal child sexual exploitation crimes, including production and distribution of child pornography.

He and a co-defendant, Nanci Jasmin Castillo, assaulted a 13-year-old girl, documented the attack, and distributed the material, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

What we know:

Jonathan Gonzalez-Reyes, 38, of Anaheim, was convicted of multiple child sexual exploitation charges, including production, distribution, and possession of child pornography.

Evidence from a three-day trial revealed that in February 2021, Gonzalez-Reyes and Nanci Jasmin Castillo, 32, befriended and assaulted a 13-year-old girl, identified as "Minor Victim 1."

The assault occurred at Castillo's home, where the victim was given alcohol and Xanax, causing her to lose consciousness.

The defendants photographed and recorded the attack, creating child sexual abuse material.

Timeline:

The crimes took place in February 2021, with Gonzalez-Reyes distributing images of the victim in September 2021.

Both defendants have been in federal custody since June 2024.

Gonzalez-Reyes was found guilty by a jury, and Castillo pleaded guilty on February 5.

Sentencing for both is scheduled for July 28.

What's next:

United States District Judge David O. Carter will preside over the sentencing hearing on July 28.

Both face a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison.