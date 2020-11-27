Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 2:00 PM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ventura County Coast
4
Red Flag Warning
from THU 2:00 PM PST until SAT 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
High Wind Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Mountains
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest

OC investigators searching for man suspected of pointing gun at 10-year-old boy walking his dog

By Mary Stringini
Published 
San Clemente
FOX 11
article

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. - Investigators in Orange County are looking to identify a man suspected of pointing a handgun at a 10-year-old boy on Oct. 21.

The incident happened near the intersection of Camino Celosia and Camino Silla in San Clemente.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's department, the victim was walking his dog in an isolated greenbelt area when the suspect passed him. When the victim turned around, the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the boy and chased him a short distance.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Additional witnesses said a man in the area matching the description was exhibiting strange behavior prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Sanders at 949-425-1844 or by email at cysanders@ocsd.org.