OC investigators searching for man suspected of pointing gun at 10-year-old boy walking his dog

Investigators in Orange County are looking to identify a man suspected of pointing a handgun at a 10-year-old boy on Oct. 21.

The incident happened near the intersection of Camino Celosia and Camino Silla in San Clemente.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's department, the victim was walking his dog in an isolated greenbelt area when the suspect passed him. When the victim turned around, the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the boy and chased him a short distance.

Additional witnesses said a man in the area matching the description was exhibiting strange behavior prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Sanders at 949-425-1844 or by email at cysanders@ocsd.org.