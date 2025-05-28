OC in-home behavioral therapist charged with molesting boy with autism

article

The Brief An in-home behavioral therapist has been charged with molesting an autistic boy under 14 during a session in Garden Grove. Salvador Armando Arriaga faces a felony charge and could receive 25 years to life if convicted. Authorities are asking for the public's help with any additional information or potential victims.



An in-home behavioral therapist has been charged with molesting a young boy with autism during a therapy session in Garden Grove.

What we know:

Salvador Armando Arriaga, a 32-year-old in-home behavioral therapist employed by Behavioral Health Works in Anaheim, has been charged with one felony count of a lewd and lascivious act on a child under the age of 14.

An additional allegation states that he entered the child's home with the intent to molest him. He is currently being held on $1 million bail.

On September 18, 2024, Arriaga was at the boy's Garden Grove home for a behavioral therapy session, a service he had provided several times previously. Arriaga conducted the session in the boy's bedroom while the boy's father was in the living room caring for another child.

The father became concerned when he no longer heard conversation from the room and went to check. Upon opening the bedroom door, he did not see his son or Arriaga.

When he opened the walk-in closet door, he found his son with his pants down and Arriaga on his knees with his head near the boy's lap.

After being confronted, Arriaga is accused of attempting to escape through a bedroom window before running out the front door. The boy's father immediately called the Garden Grove Police.

Arriaga is accused of changing his shirt and returning to the boy's home while officers were still on the scene. He was then arrested on suspicion of a lewd act on a child.

Over the subsequent months, the Garden Grove Police Department continued to gather evidence, including DNA, leading to Arriaga being formally charged and arrested on a warrant.

What's next:

Arriaga faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life if convicted.

What you can do:

Authorities are actively seeking more information about the accused, Salvador Armando Arriaga, and any other potential victims.

Anyone with additional information about Salvador Armando Arriaga or any other potential victims is urged to contact Garden Grove Police Department Detective Sindy Orozco at 714-741-5872 or via email at sindyo@ggcity.org.