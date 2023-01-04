OC deputy charged with sexually assaulting inmates, showing videos of himself

An Orange County sheriff's deputy has been charged with sexually assaulting two female inmates at the Theo Lacy Facility.

Arcadio Rodriguez, 30, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to one misdemeanor count of sexual battery, one misdemeanor count of a detention facility employee engaging in sexual activity with a confined consenting adult and one misdemeanor count of possession of a cell phone in a correctional facility.

He faces a maximum sentence of 18 months in jail if convicted on all counts.

According to the Orange County DA's office, Rodriquez sexually assaulted the inmates on multiple occasions by touching them over their jail uniforms and showed them pornographic videos of himself.

The assaults are believed to have begun in May 2022.

"Whether they are awaiting trial or are serving their sentence, inmates are completely dependent on Sheriff’s deputies and other jail staff for everything from food and medication to clothing. To have a sworn deputy sheriff betray his oath of office to serve and protect by preying on vulnerable incarcerated individuals for his own sexual gratification is appalling," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer stated.



