'Dawson's Creek' actor Obi Ndefo dead at 51

LOS ANGELES – Actor Obi Ndefo, known for his roles in "Dawson’s Creek" and "Stargate SG-1" died following his battle with orthorexia, his family announced.

He was 51.

His sister, Nkem Ndefo, announced his passing on social media. "Heartbroken at the loss of my younger brother and knowing he’s finally at peace," she wrote on Facebook.

Ndefo died at a Los Angeles hospital on Wednesday, August 28. His sister said his heart gave out due to complications with his eating disorder.

"He started as a raw vegan which in hindsight was the beginning of the orthorexia as it was more about controlling food than health. The severity only worsened," she wrote on X.

She continued to write, "New research shows a strong link between autoimmunity and eating disorders but sadly conventional treatment centers have not caught up with the research so my brother was never tested and treated. The split between psychiatry and neurology and immunology is so harmful."

His family is raising awareness of orthorexia in hopes of helping others suffering from the disease. They are collecting donations in Obi’s name to further research on autoimmunity in eating disorders. Those interested in donating or learning more can visit the National Eating Disorder Association.

In addition to appearing on "Dawson's Creek," Ndefo also played on hit shows such as "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," "The District," "Role of a Lifetime," and "Dream Big."