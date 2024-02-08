Oakland Popeye's operator to pay $200K after allegedly hiring workers as young as 13

The operator of Popeye's restaurants in Oakland, Newark and Tracy settled a federal complaint involving violating child labor laws, the US Department of Labor announced on Wednesday.

Last May, workers at the Oakland Popeye's on International Boulevard protested against alleged labor abuses, and demanded justice.

The Labor Department ordered the operator to pay $212,000 in fines, damages and back pay.

Some workers were as young as 13, and worked much longer than allowed by child labor laws.



"During my time at Popeye's, the management never asked me for a work permit," Ohmara Romero said at a news conference last spring. "I was expected to work late, 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. There were times I missed my morning classes, because I was tired for a late shift. I never said anything to management, because I was afraid they would cut my hours, and I needed this job to help my family with bills from time to time."



The restaurant operator could not be reached for comment.

This is the third time in the last 20 years that the same Oakland franchise has been cited for labor violations.