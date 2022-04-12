NYC Subway Shooting: Philadelphia man identified as renter of U-Haul van connected to shooting, police say

Authorities are searching for a man who they say rented a U-Haul van in Philadelphia that's connected to Tuesday morning's subway shooting in Brooklyn that left dozens hurt.

Chief James Essig said police are searching for 62-year-old Frank R. James who they believe is the renter of the U-Haul van. James has addresses in both Philadelphia and Wisconsin, according to Essig .

Authorities found the U-Haul van in Brooklyn hours after the subway shooting that injured at least 28 people. Authorities previously put out information about a U-Haul van sought in connection to the shooting with an Arizona license plate.

Essig said the U-Haul van became of interest to investigators after a set of keys were found in the Sunset Park subway station after the shooting. Investigators also found the suspect's handgun, 3 extended magazines, 4 smoke grenades, and a hatchet.

Arial footage from SkyFOX showed the address 'Allegheny West Moving & Storage 2801 West Hunting Park Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa."

"We are endeavoring to locate him to determine his connection to the subway shooting, if any," Essig said. "The keys to that U-Haul van were found in the subway, in our shooter's possessions, we don't know right now if Mr. James has any connection to the subway."

FOX 29's Eddie Kadhim visited the Philadelphia U-Haul on Tuesday and was met by confused employees.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw tweeted Tuesday night that authorities in Philadelphia are working with investigators in New York.

NYPD is investigating social media post they say James made about homelessness, New York City and Mayor Eric Adams.

At about 8:24 a.m., a person wearing a gas mask pulled the canister out of a bag while aboard a northbound N train as it approached the 36th Street station, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a briefing at the scene. The gunman then opened fire while still aboard the smoke-filled train and continued firing as it pulled into the station.

Witnesses described a chaotic, bloody scene as the injured were brought to the street level and bystanders ran from the area.

A massive emergency response remained hours later. Police officers armed with long guns, SWAT teams, and bomb squads were all on the scene. Unexploded devices discovered at the station did not pose a threat, added police.

The NYPD closed 4th Avenue. A heavy police presence was also seen at 27th Street. It is not clear why police were in that area.

Photos and videos on social media show a man covered in blood lying on the platform and people running from the station trying to escape above ground. Several victims appear to have sustained injuries to the lower extremities.

At least 20 victims were taken to NYU Langone Medical Center. Maimonides was treating five people and Methodist had three patients. All were in stable condition.

RELATED COVERAGE

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter