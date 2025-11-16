Not done yet: Southern California braces for another round of rain, possible mudslides

The Brief Evacuation warnings and orders have been lifted in Southern California, but areas like Malibu are preparing for more rain and potential mudslides. Residents and first responders in Malibu are monitoring weather conditions and taking precautions, such as activating the Storm Response Plan and distributing sandbags. Malibu is warning of possible power and traffic signal outages and is ready to deploy backup generators to maintain traffic signal operations.



Evacuation warnings and orders have been lifted, but some areas in Southern California are bracing for more rain and potential mudslides.

In Malibu, residents and first responders are closely monitoring weather conditions. The city announced Sunday it's activating its Storm Response Plan to ensure everyone is safe. Residents in Los Angeles and Ventura County are still reeling from strong storms that swept across Southern California on Saturday.

"It was pretty intense yesterday," said Glenn Daniels, who was visiting Malibu Sunday. "It lasted for a good 20 minutes without stopping and kept going."

The City of Malibu issued an advisory Sunday cautioning people to continue to be prepared for mudslides, rocks, and debris flows in recent burn areas.

Several Malibu residents stopped by various sandbag pickup spots on Sunday to prepare for the anticipated rain Monday.

"I’m concerned about what's happening because there have been a lot of mudslides and stuff in the past," said Shana Daniels, who was visiting Malibu on Sunday.

With the potential for more rain on the horizon, some first responders say one of the biggest concerns is the potential for mudslides and debris flow. Firefighters at Station 70 in Malibu tell FOX 11 they're staying vigilant and continue to monitor recent burn areas left from the January wildfires.

Malibu is also warning people to be prepared for potential power and traffic signal outages. The city says they are prepared to deploy backup generators to keep traffic signals operating.