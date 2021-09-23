North Port law firm offers $20K reward for information on Brian Laundrie's whereabouts

A North Port law firm says it is offering a reward for information on the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito.

The Boohoff Law Firm is offering a $20,000 reward to "the first person to supply information leading directly to the exact whereabouts" of Laundrie.

"A reward will be paid once the investigating law enforcement agency supplies Boohoff Law written verification that a tip helped lead to locating Brian Laundrie," the law firm said in a press release, adding that the reward cannot be split.

Laundrie is the sole person of interest in Petito's death, which has been ruled a homicide. On Thursday afternoon, the FBI announced that the US District Court of Wyoming had issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie.

The announcement said the warrant was issued pursuant to a federal grand jury indictment related to Laundrie's activities following Petito's death, saying he fraudulently used a credit card.

"While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito's homicide," said Special Agent in charge Michael Schneider in a statement. "We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI."

Laundrie’s parents reported him missing last Friday, telling police he’d driven to the Carlton Reserve three days before and hadn’t come back. They also told police they’d later found his Mustang there and decided to bring it back home.

Back at their home in North Port, Brian's parents returned Thursday morning with the Ford Mustang that authorities towed away for processing this week. Roberta Laundrie was seen exiting the Mustang and headed back into a truck driven by her husband, Chris, and left the property.

So far, five days of exhaustive searching in a dense and swampy 25,000-acre park has turned up nothing.

The search includes an array of resources: scent-sniffing dogs, swamp buggies, drones, ATVs, airboats and divers – who were requested before noon Wednesday.

At this point, it’s unclear as to what Brian’s parents have told investigators about his whereabouts or why the search has shifted to the Venice side of the reserve. Many believe Brian is using Florida's expansive wooded areas to his advantage to evade authorities.

After not speaking with investigators for days, the Laundrie family eventually told investigators Brian had left days earlier with a backpack, heading for the preserve. The family’s attorney said Brian’s parents actually went looking for him on Wednesday and found his car parked at the preserve, but they left it so he could drive home.

Anyone with information regarding Petito’s disappearance is asked to call the FBI national hotline at 1-800-225-5324 or submit tips to tips.fbi.gov.

