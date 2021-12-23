North Hollywood shooting at Burlington Coat Factory leaves teen girl, suspect dead

Two people are dead, including a suspect, after a shooting occurred at a Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the department store on Laurel Canyon Blvd. and Victory Blvd. around 11:45 a.m. after receiving calls of an assault with a deadly weapon. According to Stacey Spell with the Los Angeles Police Department Media Relations, while officers were en route to the store they received additional calls of shots fired.

Employees and customers were sheltering in place. However, it is unclear if any shots were fired prior to officers arriving.

When officers arrived on scene, they began searching the area for the suspect. They soon located the suspect who was in the process of assaulting another person. At that time an officer-involved shooting occurred and the suspect was killed on scene.

A 14-year-old girl was found dead with a gunshot wound inside the store's dressing room, LAPD said. LAPD Assistant Chief Dominic Choi believes the teen girl was hit by one of the rounds fired by an officer. It’s believed the bullet passed through the wall of the dressing room.

The other victim who was assaulted by the suspect was taken to the hospital; the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Burlington Coat Factory representatives released the following statement, "At Burlington, our hearts are heavy as a result of the tragic incident that occurred today at our North Hollywood, CA store. Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our customers and associates. This is an ongoing investigation, and we are supporting authorities."

