Man detained following attempted stabbings on Metro Red Line in North Hollywood

Terrifying moments unfolded on Thursday morning at the Metro station in North Hollywood following reports that someone was stabbing or attempting to stab passengers.

The incident was reported at the Metro station located at Lankershim and Chandler boulevards.

Los Angeles City firefighters and police officers quickly arrived to the scene.

Firefighters treated a victim who officials say was cut by the suspect.

The suspect was detained at the scene.

No further information immediately was released.

Officials said the trains are running on time and the North Hollywood station remains open.