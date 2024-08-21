North Hollywood house fire: Woman gravely injured, at least 4 pets declared dead

A 50-year-old woman was fighting for her life after a fire erupted inside her family's North Hollywood home early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Fire authorities said a home built in the 1930s located in the 1100 block of Sarah Street, off Vineland Street, went up in flames around 2:30 a.m.

When Los Angeles City firefighters arrived at the scene, an 80-year-old man and his 35-year-old son told them they were able to get out when they heard the smoke alarms. However, the 80-year-old’s wife and brother were trapped inside.

His 83-year-old brother was found suffering from minor burns, and his wife was rushed to hospital where she was listed in grave condition.

Officials said 57 Los Angeles City firefighters knocked down the fire in 27 minutes.

The man and his son also told firefighters there were at least eight animals inside the home. "Remi," a senior Boxer, was rescued and has not left his owner’s side. Fire officials said at least three cats and a smaller dog were declared at the scene and other pets remain missing.

Remi, a senior Boxer was rescue after a house fire in North Hollywood.

The home has been red-tagged and the Red Cross sent in to assist the victims.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.