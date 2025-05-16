Two dead after stabbing and officer-involved shooting in North Hollywood

article

Two people are dead following a stabbing and officer-involved shooting in North Hollywood.

What we know:

LAPD officers responded to the 7800 block of Beck Avenue just before 1 p.m. Friday for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Once officers arrived on scene, they located a person with multiple stab wounds. According to the police department, officers then located the suspect and an officer involved shooting occurred.

What we don't know:

The victim and suspect were taken to the hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

Details about the shooting are not known. It's unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other or what led to the stabbing.