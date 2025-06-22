'No war on Iran' protest held outside federal building in Westwood

On Sunday, dozens of people met outside the Federal Building in Westwood for a "No War on Iran" protest.

"I think we're headed for World War III," said Dr. Wayne Johnson. "I'm terrified of that. I'm a child of the '60s, and I remember threats of the bomb."

The demonstration was part of anti-war protests in major American cities across the country.

"Death is never the answer," said Oswaldo Encarnacionvilla. "Killing is never the answer. Bombing is never the answer. You can't get a solution out of killing innocent people."

Protesters Sunday also reacted to the United States bombing three nuclear sites over the weekend in Iran.

"We should negotiate and not drop bombs," said another protester.

Counter-protesters were also at Sunday's event in Westwood and support the U.S. bombing of nuclear sites in Iran.

"I 100% back it," said Kyle Neman. "I think it was the right thing to do. Peace through strength. A lot of these people don't know what they're talking about. I think they're brainwashed. They don't know the truth about what's going on in Iran. My parents both grew up there. My grandpa was thrown in jail for no reason, simply because he was Jewish."

U.S. Marines and the National Guard were also outside the Federal Building Sunday following recent weeks of anti-ICE protests across Los Angeles.

"It's pretty much a waste of resources," said Lisa, reacting to the military being there. "I also feel bad for all these guys out here."