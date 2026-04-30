Swatting call draws heavy LAPD presence at a middle school in Cypress Park

The Brief Florence Nightingale Middle School in LA's Cypress Park area was placed on lockdown after someone allegedly made a swatting call. Officials said multiple armed suspects entered the school. No shots were fired, and no injuries have been reported.



An alleged swatting call led to an intense search at a middle school in Cypress Park Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said Nightingale Middle School was placed on lockdown just before 2:30 p.m. The school is located in the 3000 block of North Figueroa Street, at the intersection of Cypress Avenue.

The LAPD said the armed suspects were inside the school when they started receiving 911 calls – which officials later revealed it was a swatting call.

No shots were fired.

During the early stages of the investigation, images from SkyFOX showed officers going from door to door looking for the suspects.

What is swatting?

According to the FBI, swatting is described as "making a hoax call to 9-1-1 to draw a response from law enforcement, usually a SWAT team."