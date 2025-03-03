Newsom proclaims state of emergency to 'fast-track' forest management ahead of wildfire season

The Brief CA Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a State of Emergency on March 1 ahead of wildfire season. He said it would ‘fast-track critical forest management projects’ to protect communities from wildfires.



On the first day of March, California Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a State of Emergency to ‘fast-track critical forest management projects’ to protect communities at risk of wildfires.

What we know:

The proclamation comes ahead of peak fire season in the Golden State.

According to the governor's office, the emergency proclamation will cut bureaucratic red tape, including suspending CEQA and the Coastal Act, which Newsom says is slowing down critical forest management projects.

The proclamation allows non-state entities to conduct approved fuel reduction work with expedited and streamlined approval, directs state agencies to submit recommendations for increasing the pace and scale of prescribed fire, and increases the California Vegetation Treatment Program’s (CalVTP) efficiency and utilization.

What they're saying:

"This year has already seen some of the most destructive wildfires in California history, and we’re only in March. Building on unprecedented work cutting red tape and making historic investments – we’re taking action with a state of emergency to fast-track critical wildfire projects even more. These are the forest management projects we need to protect our communities most vulnerable to wildfire, and we’re going to get them done," Newsom said in a statement.

Read the full proclamation here.

California investing billions in wildfire prevention

By the numbers:

California is investing $2.5 billion to ramp up and implement the Governor’s Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan, which will increase the pace of fuel reduction, prescribed fire, and forest health.

"100% of the 99 key actions outlined in the plan are underway or completed. This is in addition to $200 million invested annually through 2028-29 for healthy forest and fire prevention programs," the governor's office wrote in a statement.

Newsom also asked Congress to approve nearly $40 billion in aid to help Los Angeles recover from January's wildfires, which many officials have described as the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

At least 16,250 structures were destroyed in the Palisades and Eaton fires, which broke out Jan. 7 amid winds that topped 100 mph.