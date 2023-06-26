Newsom cancels appearance at Getty Center

Gov. Gavin Newsom will not be in Los Angeles Monday after he canceled his scheduled appearance at the Getty Center.

Newsom was expected to give remarks on the implementation of Prop 28 for California,

The event at the Getty Center is featuring conversations, presentations, performances, and more for arts education leaders and schools.

Last year, California voters approved Prop 28, which requires the state to establish a new, ongoing program supporting arts instruction in schools beginning in 2023-24.

SUGGESTED:

Tony Thurmond, California State Superintendent of Public Instruction, as well as actors Ahmed Best and John Lithgow are among the attendees.