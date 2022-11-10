New budget airline offering flights out of John Wayne Airport

Looking to get away without breaking the bank?

There's a new airline coming to Orange County's John Wayne Airport in 2023.

Budget airline Breeze Airways will offer nonstop flights from Orange County to Orlando, Florida, as well as Orange County to Provo, Utah starting Feb. 16, 2023.

The flights start at $49 one-way to Provo or $119 one-way to Orlando.

Those are the only two destinations offered at this time, but the airline said it plans to expand to other major metro airports across the United States.