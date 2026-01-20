Netflix makes all-cash offer for Warner Bros.

The Brief Netflix is making an $83 billion all-cash bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery's studios and HBO Max. Meanwhile, Paramount has made a hostile all-cash bid valued at $77.9 billion.



Netflix Tuesday officially made its $83 billion bid for Warner Bros. Discovery's studios and HBO Max streaming business an all-cash offer, a move that could reshape a high-stakes takeover battle with Paramount.

Netflix's move would simplify the transaction and could appeal to shareholders who have been weighing the competing offers.

What they're saying:

"Today's revised merger agreement brings us even closer to combining two of the greatest storytelling companies in the world," Warner Bros. Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav said in a statement.

Paramount has made a hostile all-cash bid valued at $77.9 billion for Warner Bros. and has accused the company of failing to meaningfully engage with its proposal.

Last week, Paramount escalated the fight by announcing plans to launch a proxy contest for seats on Warner's board and by filing a lawsuit seeking more information about Warner's deal with Netflix.

"Along with the WBD shareholders, we have asked for the customary financial disclosure a board is supposed to provide shareholders when making an investment recommendation," Paramount CEO David Ellison wrote in a letter sent to Warner shareholders.

Dig deeper:

Ellison said those details are necessary for shareholders to make an informed decision and that Delaware law requires they be disclosed, adding that Paramount filed a lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court seeking a court order compelling Warner to provide the information.

The WBD board has voted unanimously to reject Paramount's latest purchase offer, which would include a takeover of the entire company.

Netflix's offer is to purchase WBD but not all of its cable channels. Warner is planning to spin off its cable channels into a separate company.