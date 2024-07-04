Nearly half a ton of illegal fireworks seized in Riverside County

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo courtesy Riverside Police Department

A man accused of selling illegal fireworks and other "destructive devices" in Riverside is behind bars.

According to police, a search warrant was served at the home of 23-year-old Vincent Lozano III of Riverside on June 20.

An investigation revealed Lozano was in possession of about 1,000 lbs. of dangerous and illegal fireworks at his home in the 5800 block of Clifton Avenue.

Additionally, nearly 100 individual destructive devices - similar to M-80 style explosives - were also located, authorities said.

"Other evidence indicative of the selling of these illegal fireworks were found along with several firearms, some of which are illegal to possess under California law," authorities said.

Lozano was arrested at his home and later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for possession of more than 100 lbs. of dangerous fireworks, possession of destructive devices, and weapons violations. He was also booked for child endangerment, authorities said, since the illegal fireworks were accessible to children living at the home.

Lozano was released the next day on $35,000 bail.

Authorities are reminding the public that fireworks are illegal within city limits. Anyone found using illegal fireworks could face a $1,500 fine.

To report illegal fireworks, call the Riverside 311 Call Center at 951-826-5311.