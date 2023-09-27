Nationwide emergency alert test planned for Oct. 4

article

If you get a loud alarm on your cell phone, there’s no need to panic because it’s just a test.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct the test in October.

FEMA explained on its website that the goal of the test is to ensure that the systems continue to be an effective way to warn the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.

Here’s what you need to know about next month’s test.

When is the test occurring?

The upcoming test is scheduled to begin on Oct. 4 at around 2:20 p.m. ET, but could be postponed to Oct. 11 if there’s severe weather or other significant events, FEMA noted.

The process involves two parts: a 30-minute signal sent to radios and televisions as part of EAS, and a similar one sent to all consumer cell phones as part of the WEA system.

What's happening on Oct. 4?

Federal officials shared that cell towers will send out the WEA test for about 30 minutes.

"During this time, WEA-compatible wireless phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, should be capable of receiving the test message," read a portion of the statement. "For consumers, the message that appears on their phones will read: ‘THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.’"

A Spanish language test message, according to officials, should also be seen on phones with the main menu set to Spanish.

Meanwhile, the EAS test will last about one minute, according to officials. It should be seen on television or heard on radio for people who are tuned in to a radio or television station that is taking part in the test.

What is being tested?

The test will involve testing the capabilities of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), according to FEMA.

What does EAS and WEA represent?

Both the EAS and WEA are systems that are set up to provide emergency warnings, according to federal officials. However, the two systems are set up to provide warnings to different devices.

According to FEMA, the EAS is a system that, when activated, interrupts radio and television broadcasts in order for an emergency alert to be aired.

According to the Encyclopaedia Britannica, the EAS is the replacement of an earlier system called the "Emergency Broadcast System" in 1997. The EBS was put into use in the 1960s.

On their website, officials with the National Weather Service noted that the EAS is frequently activated for "imminent and dangerous weather conditions." In addition, federal law also requires radio and television stations that take part in the EAS to conduct weekly and monthly tests.

According to FEMA, the WEA is described as a system that sends short emergency messages from authorized government entities to mobile devices that can receive such alerts.

The alerts, according to the website, are sent via cell phone towers, and can target a specific area.

Alerts sent via WEA, can feature English and Spanish language alerts. An English alert is required when a Spanish alert is sent, according to officials.

The Associated Press reported that the WEA was launched in 2012. While digital device users can opt out of missing children messages and alerts for natural disasters, presidential alerts, which are issued at the direction of the White House and activated by FEMA officials, cannot be opted out of.

FEMA said on its website that the message to be broadcast will state: "This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public."

FOX 10 Phoenix reporter Kenneth Wong contributed to this report, and the Associated Press contributed to this story.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.





