Naomi Watts to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Brief Actress and producer Naomi Watts will be honored with the 2,825th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Watts is being recognized for her career in Motion Pictures, which includes two Oscar nominations and her role in the Best Picture winner "Birdman."



What we know:

Watts is an award-winning actress, producer, and activist with two Academy Award nominations for her work in "21 Grams" and "The Impossible."

She also starred in the Best Picture winner, "Birdman."

Her other notable film credits include "Mulholland Drive," "King Kong," and "The Ring."

Beyond her work in film, Watts has an extensive television career, earning an Emmy nomination for her role in "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans."

She is also the founder and chief creative officer of Stripes Beauty and a New York Times bestselling author of the book, "Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I'd Known About Menopause."

What they're saying:

Ana Martinez, a producer for the Walk of Fame, stated, "The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome actress Naomi Watts to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Naomi has brought unforgettable depth and grace to the screen, and we honor her remarkable career and her contributions to film which have left a lasting impact, inspiring audiences and artists around the world."

Big picture view:

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a cultural landmark administered by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on behalf of the city of Los Angeles. Honorees are selected by a committee of their peers, and sponsors fund the stars, ceremonies, and maintenance.