Nancy Guthrie: Person of interest released as search for suspect continues

The Brief Authorities released a person of interest detained for questioning in the Nancy Guthrie case. The unidentified individual was detained by police during a traffic stop on Tuesday. Guthrie has been missing since Feb.1.



The individual was detained for questioning Tuesday in the kidnapping of Guthrie, hours after the FBI released surveillance videos of a masked person wearing a gun holster outside Guthrie’s front door the night she disappeared from her Arizona home.

News outlets later interviewed a man who said he was questioned and released. Police have not confirmed that the person they picked up was released.

The person was detained during a traffic stop south of Tucson, Arizona, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

When did Nancy Guthrie disappear?

The backstory:

Nancy Guthrie disappeared on Feb. 1 and since then, until Tuesday, it seemed police were making little headway in determining what happened to the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie or finding who was responsible for the incident.

Savannah Guthrie and her two siblings released several video statements pleading for the return of their mother and indicating a willingness to pay a ransom.

Police described Nancy Guthrie as mentally sound but with limited mobility. She l medications and there was concern that she could die without them, Pima County Sheriff officials told the Associated Press.