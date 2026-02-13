More people seeking K-9 protection amid Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case

The Brief Following the potential kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, Delta K-9 Academy in North Hollywood says people are looking into getting dogs for protection. The dogs are trained on how to attack and act out scenarios such as home invasions, carjackings, and kidnappings.



The Nancy Guthrie kidnapping has people looking to increase their own home security.

Security experts say having a large, loud dog can deter an intruder.

What they're saying:

Delta K-9 Academy in North Hollywood trains dogs to act as much more than a deterrent; they're trained on how to attack if needed.

FOX11 got a demonstration of how a Delta K-9 protects a home.

"We go through home invasion scenarios, we do kidnapping scenarios, carjacking scenarios, we do all kinds," said Delta K-9 Academy owner Mike Israeli.

Israeli said his dogs are trained for at least a year and a half and his dogs have prevented home invasions.

"In most of the cases, they see a dog on the premises they will not go in. Second, if they do choose to go in good luck, they're not coming out," said Israeli.

Local perspective:

He said since the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping, more people have been looking into getting a K-9.

"I get a lot of calls, even from people who are not ready to buy a dog but they will ask the question of 'what if there was a K-9, what would happen?'" said Israeli.

Delta K-9's protection packages range from $15,000 to $150,000. You can find more information online k9delta.com.