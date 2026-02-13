More people seeking K-9 protection amid Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case
LOS ANGELES - The Nancy Guthrie kidnapping has people looking to increase their own home security.
Security experts say having a large, loud dog can deter an intruder.
What they're saying:
Delta K-9 Academy in North Hollywood trains dogs to act as much more than a deterrent; they're trained on how to attack if needed.
FOX11 got a demonstration of how a Delta K-9 protects a home.
"We go through home invasion scenarios, we do kidnapping scenarios, carjacking scenarios, we do all kinds," said Delta K-9 Academy owner Mike Israeli.
Israeli said his dogs are trained for at least a year and a half and his dogs have prevented home invasions.
"In most of the cases, they see a dog on the premises they will not go in. Second, if they do choose to go in good luck, they're not coming out," said Israeli.
Local perspective:
He said since the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping, more people have been looking into getting a K-9.
"I get a lot of calls, even from people who are not ready to buy a dog but they will ask the question of 'what if there was a K-9, what would happen?'" said Israeli.
Delta K-9's protection packages range from $15,000 to $150,000. You can find more information online k9delta.com.
The Source: Information for this story came from an interview with Delta K-9 Academy owner Mike Israeli.