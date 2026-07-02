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The Brief Authorities say Derrick Callella of California sent an "imposter ransom demand" to Nancy Guthrie's family members. According to court documents, Callella sent text messages saying, "Did you get the bitcoin [we're] waiting on our end for the transaction". Callella pleaded guilty to charges on July 2. He will be sentenced in September.



A California man who authorities say sent an "imposter ransom demand" to Nancy Guthrie's family members pleaded guilty to charges on Thursday.

What we know:

Derrick Callella, of Hawthorne, pleaded guilty on July 2 to transmitting a demand for ransom in interstate commerce and utilizing a telecommunications device with intent to abuse, threaten or harass a person, federal officials said.

Callella is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 10. He will also receive 10 years probation when he is sentenced.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say after Nancy Guthrie's family members released an emotional video asking the kidnappers to contact them, they each received a text message from a phone number with a California area code reading: "Did you get the bitcoin [we're] waiting on our end for the transaction".

Officials say they discovered that the phone number was associated with a VOIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) application, eventually linking Callella to the number.

When questioned, investigators say Callella admitted to sending the messages, and said that he pulled the family's information from a website, and had been following the case.

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The backstory:

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, was dropped off at her home on the evening of Jan. 31. Guthrie was reported missing the following day by family members after she failed to show up at church.

Since her disappearance, PCSD and the FBI have released footage of Nancy's alleged abductor at her doorstep.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Masked person seen at front door of Nancy Guthrie's home. (PCSD)

What you can do:

A reward of over $1 million is being offered by Nancy's family and the FBI for her safe recovery. Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Nancy Guthrie (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. An online form is available for tips.

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen: