Video: Naked man dances on LAPD cruiser in Hollywood

A bizarre cell phone video showed a man jumping on top of a police cruiser parked along the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers at the scene asked for backup early Friday morning after the naked man was seen jumping up and down and then taunting them. LAPD said officers were able to convince the man to come down safely.

The man was taken into custody after LAPD claims he kicked out the rear window of the cruiser. The man is expected to face vandalism charges.

It is unknown what prompted the man to engage in such behavior.

Are you or someone you know facing a mental health crisis? Help is available. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has a free, confidential, 24/7 hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).