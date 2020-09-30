Expand / Collapse search
Nail salons, indoor shopping malls can reopen in Los Angeles County at 25% capacity

By Mary Stringini
Published 
Coronavirus in SoCal
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County has approved the staggered reopening over the next 10 days of indoor nail salons and indoor shopping malls, according to public health director, Dr. Barbara Ferrer.

Both will be limited to 25% occupancy.

Outdoor playgrounds can also reopen at the discretion of individual cities.

Los Angeles County on Wednesday reported another 1,063 coronavirus cases and 30 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the countywide totals to 270,299 cases and 6,576 deaths.

Ferrer said that while the county still appears to have avoided a post-Labor Day surge in cases, daily case numbers have ticked upward in the past few days compared to earlier in the month.

CNS contributed to this report.