Multiple vehicles stuck in flood waters near Burbank Airport

A strong storm and heavy rains caused a mess in North Hollywood as multiple vehicles got stuck in flood waters.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the area of Vineland Ave. and Vanowen St., just down the street from the Hollywood-Burbank Airport, around 12:30 p.m. Friday for reports of vehicles stuck on a flooded roadway.

The fire department says at least six vehicles were impacted. Video from the scene shows water reaching up to bumper of most vehicles.

Tow trucks are attempting to remove the vehicles from the flooded area.

RELATED: Southern California gets hit with powerful storm bringing rain, mountain snow, gusty winds

The fire department says traffic is stopped on Vineland Ave. from Vanowen St. to Sherman Way.

If you see a flooded roadway, officials urge drivers to turn around and not drown.

A powerful storm brought snow, rain and hail to Southern California. It's the coldest storm of the season, causing the National Weather Service to issue SoCal's first Blizzard Warning in over three decades.

Meteorologists anticipate the storm will reach its peak Friday night into Saturday as the winds begin to roar, along with heavy rain and snow. Models show there will be a break in the storm Sunday before rain chances return Monday.