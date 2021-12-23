Two dead after shooting at North Hollywood department store

Two people are dead and another was injured during a shooting at a Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the department store on Laurel Canyon Blvd. and Victory Blvd. around 11:45 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a person who reported hearing arguing inside the store and shots fired.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a suspect was taken into custody. A man and woman were killed on scene; an additional victim was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

