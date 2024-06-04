Motorcyclist killed in 10 Freeway crash in Woodland Hills

article

A motorcyclist presumed to be in her 30s was killed Tuesday in a collision on the eastbound Ventura (101) Freeway in Woodland Hills.

Firefighters responded to the freeway near the De Soto Avenue off-ramp around 5 p.m. regarding a collision involving a motorcyclist lying unresponsively on the ground, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

Upon further evaluation of the victim, paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Prange said another vehicle possibly struck the woman after the initial collision.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating the collision.

According to the CHP, all but one lane of the eastbound Ventura Freeway near Topanga Canyon Boulevard was closed.