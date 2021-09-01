Motorcycle officer struck on 210 Freeway in Glendora

A motorcycle officer was down after being struck by a vehicle on the 210 Freeway in Glendora Wednesday morning. The California Highway Patrol has issued a SigAlert in the area.

SkyFOX flew over the crash at Grand Avenue and FOX 11’s Stu Mundel reported the officer appeared to be sitting up and talking to authorities. Paramedics are currently at the scene and the severity of the officer's injuries is unknown at this time.

The HOV and number one lanes are closed for an unknown duration while authorities conduct the investigation, CHP said.

No further information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

