Mother of 4 evicted after transitional housing period runs out, community protests

Temporary housing advocates are protesting outside a home in El Sereno after a mother and her four children were recently evicted.

"My kids’ dad, my mother, that’s pretty much all I have right now," said Thelma McKinley.

McKinley and her four children — ages 13, 9, 5 and 4 — had lived at the home on Shelley Street since 2021. Early Wednesday evening, officers with the California Highway Patrol arrived to evict the mother of four. Protesters were there to try and prevent authorities from carrying out the eviction.

"It’s inhumane for HACLA (The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles) and their management to just throw people in the streets when they’re using public resources," said Fanny Guzman from El Sereno Community Land Trust.

McKinley says she has battled medical issues, and the temporary housing was a good opportunity to improve her quality of life. She had been paying $200 a month to live at the property.

"They provided a roof for me and my kids’ heads," said McKinley. "After this I might be forced, pushed come to shove, I might have to get a job. But work has not been my focus. It’s been rehabilitating and regaining my memory."

The neighborhood is being leased by Caltrans to HACLA to give the homeless temporary transitional housing. According to California's state health and safety code, transitional housing can only last a maximum of two years. Unfortunately for McKinley and her kids, time is up.

Guzman said she believes "it’s HACLA’s responsibility" to support people in trying to find permanent housing. "These are public resources. They should be holistic in a sense."

Protesters refused to give up Wednesday, and planned to possibly squat inside the home. This, as McKinley and her kids are left with an uncertain future. Despite her eviction, she said she'd still recommend the program to others in need.

"I think for other people that need the help, I think with a different mindset from what I had — with more of a mindset of using it as a steppingstone — I think it’s a great opportunity for other people," said McKinley.

FOX 11 reached out to HACLA for a response. As of Wednesday evening, we have not heard back.