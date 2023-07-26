Most popular ice cream flavors by state, according to Instacart data

article

As National Ice Cream Month comes to a close, Instacart has revealed the most popular flavors by state.

The digital grocery delivery service looked at its purchase data from June 2022 through May 2023 to find out which beloved ice cream flavor each state bought the most, compared to the national average.

Instacart revealed that vanilla is the most popular ice cream flavor in America, making up for 30% of all ice cream purchases through Instacart. The company also found that 21 states purchase vanilla ice cream more than the rest of the country, from Alaska to Arizona up to Minnesota and back down to Georgia.

"It’s no surprise most states in the country are partial to vanilla ice cream because it’s arguably the most versatile of them all," Laurentia Roaniuk, Instacart’s trends expert said in a press release earlier this month. "As such, it holds the title of America’s favorite ice cream overall, and we don’t foresee it losing its lead anytime soon!"

Group of children in the park eating cold ice cream. Concept of friendship and family relationship. (Credit: iStock/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, chocolate ice cream is preferred by 15 states on the East Coast, from Maine down to Florida.

Map of most popular ice cream flavors by state (Credit: Instacart)

Four states enjoy the fresh mint and chocolate chip combo, including the entire Pacific Northwest and Pennsylvania, while another four states prefer to get buzzed on coffee ice cream, including Hawaii and Rhode Island.

Rocky Road and Moose Tracks are among the most unique popular flavors with three states each preferring them.

Yet, Washington D.C. stood alone as a fan of strawberry ice cream purchases, buying more than the national average.

Instacart is a leading grocery technology company in North America, partnering with more than 1,200 national, regional and local retail banners. The company said it delivers 22% more ice cream per customer in July compared to the yearly average.

Here’s a closer look at each state’s favorite flavors:

Alabama: Chocolate

Alaska: Vanilla

Arizona: Vanilla

Arkansas: Vanilla

California: Rocky Road

Colorado: Vanilla

Connecticut: Chocolate

Delaware: Chocolate

Florida: Chocolate

Georgia: Vanilla

Hawaii: Coffee

Idaho: Mint Chip

Illinois: Vanilla

Indiana: Vanilla

Iowa: Moose Tracks

Kansas: Vanilla

Kentucky: Vanilla

Louisiana: Chocolate

Maine: Chocolate

Maryland: Vanilla

Massachusetts: Coffee

Michigan: Moose Tracks

Minnesota: Vanilla

Mississippi: Vanilla

Missouri: Vanilla

Montana: Rocky Road

Nebraska: Vanilla

Nevada: Rocky Road

New Hampshire: Chocolate

New Jersey: Chocolate

New Mexico: Coffee

New York: Chocolate

North Carolina: Chocolate

North Dakota: Vanilla

Ohio: Vanilla

Oklahoma: Vanilla

Oregon: Mint Chip

Pennsylvania: Mint Chip

Rhode Island: Coffee

South Carolina: Chocolate

South Dakota: Vanilla

Tennessee: Chocolate

Texas: Vanilla

Utah: Vanilla

Vermont: Chocolate

Virginia: Chocolate

Washington: Mint Chip

Washington, D.C.: Strawberry

West Virginia: Chocolate

Wisconsin: Moose Tracks

Wyoming: Vanilla

This story was reported from Los Angeles. FOX News Digital contributed.