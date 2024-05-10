Most popular baby names for 2023 released: Welcome “Mateo"

The top baby names for 2023 are in, and while there is one newcomer on the list, the top five names remained unchanged.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, the U.S. Social Security Administration – as much of an official government source on names as there is – released its annual lists of the most popular baby names for boys and girls on Friday, and the top looks a lot like last year’s lists.

The only new name on either top 10 list was "Mateo," which knocked "Benjamin" out of the boys' top 10 after ranking number 11 last year. The girls’ top 10 names were all the same, just a slightly different order with "Mia" moving up a few spots.

Top baby names for boys in 2023

(last year’s rank in parentheses)

Liam (1) Noah (2) Oliver (3) James (4) Elijah (5) Mateo (11) Theodore (10) Henry (7) Lucas (8) William (6)

Top baby names for girls in 2023

(last year’s rank in parentheses)

Olivia (1) Emma (2) Charlotte (3) Amelia (4) Sophia (5) Mia (8) Isabella (6) Ava (7) Evelyn (9) Luna (10)

Hottest baby names for 2023

These names did not make the top list, but they increased the most from 2022.

Boys:

Izael Chozen Eiden Cassian Kyren Semaj Kaizen Kyaire Jahmir Jesiah

Girls:

Kaeli Alitzel Emryn Adhara Azari Kya Ivey Ainara Arely Scottie

Names that decreased in popularity

These baby names saw the biggest drop in use from 2022 to 2023.

Boys:

Dior Maxton Davian Heath Braden Niklaus Bryant Dion Kase Lux

Girls:

Addilynn India Madisyn Chanel Averi Itzayana Jayda Marleigh Jada Jayleen

Long-term rankings

Over the last 100 years, the SSA says, the boys’ name "Michael" has held the top spot most often – 44 times – while the girls’ name "Mary" has been ranked number one 32 times over those years.

