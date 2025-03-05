Solar powered mobile units aim to change disaster recovery efforts for first responders

When it comes to disaster response, often victims are the priority. Are they safe? Are they getting everything they need?

First responders are busy with recovery efforts, and they may not be getting the accommodations they need to function properly.

The Mobile Off-Grid Sun Harvester (MOSH-1) aims to help law enforcement agencies and emergency response teams with that.

Co-founder Shawn Bryan said the units are powered with clean energy and serve multiple purposes – from disaster responder units to command centers, mobile kitchens, clinics and more.

In addition to disaster response, Bryan says it can be utilized for major sporting events, concerts, and festivals.