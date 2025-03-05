Expand / Collapse search

Solar powered mobile units aim to change disaster recovery efforts for first responders

By Oscar Garcia
Published  March 5, 2025 7:46pm PST
MOSH1 aiding first responders during natural disasters

During natural disasters, like wildfires, sometimes the needs of first responders and law enforcement officers aren't necessarily thought of. That's where the mobile off-grid Sun Harvester or MOSH1 is making a difference. It's a solar-powered container designed for use without internet that serves as a command center for first responders.

LOS ANGELES - When it comes to disaster response, often victims are the priority. Are they safe? Are they getting everything they need? 

First responders are busy with recovery efforts, and they may not be getting the accommodations they need to function properly. 

The Mobile Off-Grid Sun Harvester (MOSH-1) aims to help law enforcement agencies and emergency response teams with that.

Co-founder Shawn Bryan said the units are powered with clean energy and serve multiple purposes – from disaster responder units to command centers, mobile kitchens, clinics and more. 

In addition to disaster response, Bryan says it can be utilized for major sporting events, concerts, and festivals.

