Morgan Wallen breaks silence after Nashville bar arrest

article

Morgan Wallen broke his silence Friday, nearly two weeks after he was arrested in Nashville for allegedly throwing a chair off a rooftop bar.

The country star took to X, formerly Twitter, to denounce his actions while reassuring fans his One Night at a Time tour will continue as planned.

"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks," Wallen wrote on social media. "I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement , my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.

"I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change."

On April 7, Wallen, 30, was charged with three felony counts by the Metro Nashville Police Department after a chair he allegedly threw off the roof of the six-story Chief's bar landed on Broadway near two police officers.

"At 10:53 p.m. (April 7), Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities," Wallen's attorney, Worrick Robinson, told Fox News Digital.

The singer was booked for the arrest at 12:36 a.m. and released at 3:29 a.m. His bond was listed at $15,250.

A photo of Wallen outside the bar with police was published by TMZ.

Court documents show Wallen's first court appearance has been set for the morning of May 3. Later that night, he has a scheduled concert at Nissan Stadium in Nashville .

Wallen kicked off his One Night at a Time tour in Indianapolis April 4, and he is scheduled to perform throughout the country with Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Lauren Watkins opening.

Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Jon Pardi are just a few of the country stars set to join Wallen on tour this summer.

Wallen is scheduled to perform Saturday on the University of Mississippi campus, his first concert since his arrest.

The show at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium also marks his return to Ole Miss after last year's mishap, when Wallen abruptly canceled his performance after the opening acts had already finished and just minutes before he was to take the stage.

"After last night's show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better," he explained in an Instagram story at the time. "I really thought I'd be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing.

"I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could."

Following the cancellation, one fan filed a lawsuit against Wallen on behalf of ticket buyers and sought compensatory damages for a possible class-action lawsuit . The suit was voluntarily withdrawn the following day.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

Read more from FOX News