The Brief New Jersey was the top state that Americans moved from in 2025. Oregon ranked as the number one state that people moved to last year. One of the main reasons people said they relocated to another state was being closer to their families, according to a United Van Lines report.



Relocating to a new state is a major step and people who decide to start fresh in a new location do so for distinct reasons, whether it’s a new job or lifestyle change.

But in 2025, more Americans moved out of certain states at a higher rate compared to others.

In a recent study by United Van Lines , a large household goods moving company, the team found that last year, people moving to different places were primarily motivated by reasons including a desire to be closer to family (29%), a new job/company transfer (26%), and retirement (14%).

The company’s annual movers report is based on household moves within the 48 states and Washington, D.C. and ranks states based on data of "inbound" and "outbound" moves in each state.

States where more Americans move out in 2025?

According to the report, United Van Lines defines states as "high inbound" if 55% or more of the moves are going into a state, "high outbound" if 55% or more of the moves were coming out of a state or "balanced" if the difference between inbound and outbound is slight.

Here are the states that more people moved from last year:

New Jersey New York California North Dakota Colorado Mississippi Massachusetts

What states did people move to the most last year?

Oregon West Virginia South Carolina Delaware Minnesota Idaho North Carolina Arkansas Alabama Nevada

What they're saying:

"The data reveals Americans are seeking a different pace of life, and destinations like Oregon, the Carolinas and the south are delivering it," Eily Cummings, Vice President of Corporate Communications at United Van Lines said in a statement in the report. "While our total number of residential moves is similar to 2024, we’re seeing much greater complexity in why people move and increasingly divergent migration patterns across age groups."

