MLK Day 2026: Free entry announced for 200+ California State Parks

The Brief California is offering free entry to over 200 state parks on Monday, January 19, 2026, to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of justice and equality. The Trump administration has scrapped free MLK Day entry at National Parks, replacing it with a "free day" for the President's birthday on June 14. A private investment by the California State Parks Foundation is funding the state’s fee-free day, ensuring no taxpayer dollars are used for the initiative.



California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that more than 200 state parks will offer free entry this Monday, January 19, 2026, to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

What we know:

Gov. Newsom has directed California State Parks to provide free vehicle day-use entry to mark the holiday and the upcoming 100th anniversary of Black History Month.

This move stands in direct opposition to a new National Park Service (NPS) policy that removed Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth from the federal fee-free calendar.

In addition to removing the holidays, the Trump administration has added Flag Day—which coincides with the President’s birthday—as a new free entry day for National Parks.

The administration has also redesigned the "America the Beautiful" annual pass to feature President Trump’s face alongside George Washington, sparking "sticker protests" where visitors have been warned they face fines for covering the President's image.

What they're saying:

Gov. Newsom emphasized the importance of visibility in his announcement.

"While the Trump administration tries to erase [Dr. King's] legacy and turn national parks and monuments into places of exclusion and fear, California answers with light."

Senator Akilah Weber Pierson, Chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus, added, "As the federal government eliminates fee-free park days for holidays that celebrate Black history, California continues to revel in the glory of our civil rights pioneers."

What you can do:

If you are in California, you can take advantage of the following programs to access nature on the holiday:

MLK Day of Service: Participate in volunteer festivals in Los Angeles or green space restoration in Richmond this Monday.

Library Parks Pass: Check out a free vehicle pass from any of the 1,100 public libraries in the state.

Adventure Pass: Free entry for all fourth-graders and their families at 54 participating parks.

Golden Bear Pass: Free annual access for families receiving CalWORKs or SSI, and income-eligible seniors.

Note: While California State Parks are free on January 19, National Parks (like Yosemite or Joshua Tree) now require standard entrance fees on this holiday due to recent federal policy changes.