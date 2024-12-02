Truck driver crashes through wall of Mission Hills home, abandons dog

The Brief A truck crashed through the wall of a home. The driver seemingly abandoned a dog following the crash. A man approached neighbors throughout the day asking where the truck was.



Chaos in a Mission Hills neighborhood as a truck crashed through the wall of a home and ended up in the backyard.

The driver took off, but without their dog. Now neighbors say that man has been knocking on doors asking where his truck is.

The crash happened early Monday morning around 1:20 a.m. at a home on the 11300 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

At least three different home security cameras captured the crash. In the video you can hear the driver screaming as a little dog runs out of the vehicle.

Police later found the dog in a neighbor's yard.

Workers repairing the fence told FOX 11 that a man stopped by asking about the truck.

The man was seen limping toward FOX 11's Christina Gonzalez demanding to know where the truck was taken.

A homeowner said she called police, adding that the entire block has been calling the city for some time because the accident at her house is not the first.

"They've crashed about six times through that wall already."

"If it wasn't for the fireplace, it probably would have gone into the house."