Missing Simi Valley girl found at home of human trafficking suspect in Compton

A man accused of trafficking underage girls on social media apps and housing a missing Simi Valley girl at his Compton home was arrested on several charges Wednesday.

Jose Diaz Velasco, 24, was arrested after evidence pointed to him as the person allegedly arranging sexual encounters with minors, according to authorities.

The missing girl was found at Velasco's home at the time of his arrest. She was taken into protective custody by Ventura County Children and Family Services.

Velasco was arrested on several charges including human trafficking of a minor and pimping of a minor 16 years and older.

No other details were immediately available.