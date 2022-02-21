Missing 'Family Reunion' actress Jaida Benjamin found safe

After she was reported missing in Los Angeles over the weekend, police say "Family Reunion" actress Jaida Benjamin was found safe and is back home with her family.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 27-year-old was last seen at Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in the Studio City area on Saturday, February 19.

Benjamin played Kelly on Family Reunion.

The LAPD did not release details on where she was found.

No further information was immediately released.

