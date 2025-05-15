Missing camper found alive after weeks lost in California's Sierra Nevada mountains

The Brief Tiffany Slaton, 27, missing for two weeks in California's Sierra Nevada mountains, was found alive near Lake Edison. The Georgia woman was discovered in an unlocked cabin at Vermilion Valley Resort by the owner, who was checking the property after snowplows cleared the road. Slaton was found dehydrated and has been hospitalized; detectives will speak with her to understand what occurred during her disappearance.



A Georgia woman who had been missing for weeks in California's Sierra Nevada mountains was found safe on Wednesday afternoon near Lake Edison in Fresno County.

What we know:

Tiffany Slaton, 27, of Jeffersonville, Georgia, was found safe after she was discovered by the owner of Vermilion Valley Resort in an unlocked cabin he owned.

Tiffany Slaton on May 14, 2025 following her rescue. / Fresno County Sheriff's Office

The owner recognized her as the missing woman authorities had been searching for the past two weeks and immediately contacted the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies met the owner, who had driven Slaton to a staging point.

Medics examined her and found her to be dehydrated but in good condition before transporting her to a hospital.

Timeline:

April 20: Tiffany Slaton was last seen at Huntington Lake.

April 24: She was seen again near the old Cressman’s General Store.

April 29: Slaton's family reported her missing after not hearing from her for nine days.

May 6-10: The Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) team conducted a large-scale search operation covering approximately 600 square miles.

Wednesday afternoon: The owner of Vermilion Valley Resort found Slaton in a cabin after snowplows cleared the road to the area.

What they're saying:

The owner of Vermilion Valley Resort said he had left a cabin unlocked "as a precaution for this exact situation where someone who is lost could seek shelter and increase their chances of surviving the outdoor elements and harsh weather."

Tiffany Slaton was found alive weeks after she was reported missing during a blizzard in the Sierra Nevada. / Fresno County Sheriff's Office

What's next:

Detectives are planning to meet with Slaton to gather more information about her experience and the timeline of events during the time she was missing.

She will also likely continue to receive medical care and observation at the hospital.