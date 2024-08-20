Miss Monday's supermoon? When you can see it again

The Brief The Moon appeared 14% larger and 30% brighter during Monday's supermoon, with more supermoons to follow in September, October, and November. September’s supermoon will coincide with a partial lunar eclipse, while October’s will be the closest approach of the year. A supermoon occurs when a full moon aligns with the Moon's closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, making it appear slightly larger in the sky.



If you miss the supermon Monday, don't worry, you'll have more chances before the year ends.

The Moon looked 14% larger during Monday's supermoon and illuminated Earth with 30% more light than the dimmest full Moon when it's farthest away in its orbit, according to NASA .

September’s supermoon will coincide with a partial lunar eclipse. October’s will be the year’s closest approach, and November’s will round out the year.

What is a supermoon?

More of a popular term than a scientific one, a supermoon occurs when a full lunar phase syncs up with an especially close swing around Earth. This usually happens only three or four times a year and consecutively, given the moon’s constantly shifting, oval-shaped orbit.

During a supermoon, the full moon inches a little closer than usual to Earth. A supermoon isn’t bigger, but it can appear that way in the night sky, although scientists say the difference can be barely perceptible.

When is the next supermoon?

There are four supermoons to look forward to in 2024, according to EarthSky.org, and they’ll happen four months in a row:

Aug. 19

Sep. 17

Oct. 17

Nov. 15