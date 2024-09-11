LAUSD student found dead in school pool

The Los Angeles Unified School District is investigating the death of a student after they were found in a swimming pool.

According to the district, the student's body was found Monday morning at a swimming pool on the campus of Miguel Contreras Learning Complex.

The student has not been identified. Their cause of death is not known.

The school said they will have crisis counselors available for students and employees.

Access to the swimming pool area will remain closed until further notice. However, the school will remain open for instruction.

"On behalf of our entire school community, I want to offer my deepest condolences. At this time, we request that the privacy of those who have been impacted be respected during this difficult time. Please know that our entire school community offers our support. Every member of the Miguel Contreras School community matters and this loss impacts us all," the school wrote in a statement.