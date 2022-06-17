Gun-wielding man shot by LAPD officers in Fairfax District: officials

A man who officials said was pointing a gun at traffic and pedestrians before discharging the firearm was struck by police gunfire in the Fairfax District area on Friday.

Around 9:20 a.m., officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received a radio call regarding a man with a gun who was pointing the weapon at construction workers near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and North La Brea Avenue. He then allegedly proceeded to point the firearm at vehicles and pedestrians before firing the weapon. The suspect managed to hit a vehicle and thankfully, the driver was not hurt in the shooting.

According to LAPD officials, responding officers located the armed suspect and confronted him. A short time later, the gun-wielding suspect fired at officers before he ran westbound on Beverly Blvd. as the officers returned gunfire.

The suspect was detained nearby on Detroit Street where he was subsequently taken into custody.

He was taken to a local hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the shooting.

LAPD investigators said a gun was recovered at the scene.

Traffic will remain closed for several hours for the investigation.

The victim’s name was not released, and no further information was immediately available.